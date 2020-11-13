Pampa Junior High announces closure of campus due to staff shortage amid pandemic

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to an increase in positive cases in the community leading to staffing shortages the Pampa Junior High (PJHS) campus will close beginning tomorrow, Nov. 13, according to Pampa Junior High school officials.

PJHS officials said all of their campuses and departments are experiencing staff shortages but do not wish to close the entire district stating that according to data and examining their systems, closing one campus is the best decision.

By closing PJHS, they are able to continue to provide instructional services to their PJHS students virtually and reassign staff to other campuses in the district in order to keep them open, according to officials.

PJHS officials said Students will follow a modified early release schedule from home for their daily schedule and will log onto a virtual meeting at the beginning of each period.

The Pampa High School continues to operate and, according to officials, will most likely not need additional staff to remain open.