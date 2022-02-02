PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Recently, the Pampa ISD school board unanimously approved the switch from four neighborhood elementary schools to a grade-level configuration.

“Which would be to put all of the same grade-level kids in the same building. So for us it would be to have a kindergarten-first grade campus, a second and third grade campus and a fourth and fifth grade campus under our current configuration of buildings,” said Pampa ISD Superintendent Hugh Piatt.

Superintendent Piatt says one of the biggest reasons for the switch is the idea of a unified educational experience for all of the students instead of four different ones.

“Bring them all together and have everybody be a harvester. We’re not trying to do things four different ways through elementary school then bringing them together as sixth graders and hope they all do well,” said Superintendent Piatt.

The move wouldn’t go into effect until the 2023-24 school year, allowing them time to put everything together.

But Superintendent Piatt says one of the requests they’ve received from the community is that they put out a bond to be voted on to build new buildings.

“So that there’s fewer transitions for kids. So the idea that we would possibly build a Pre-K through 3 and 4,5 or 4,5,6. Something like that is something that we will be considering over the course of the next few weeks and months,” said Superintendent Piatt.

Which could affect the timeline of the switch.

“If we were to pass a bond and build those schools, maybe we would make the change 2023-24 but we might wait until we get into the new schools to make that change. If we don’t pass a bond, then in 2023-24 we’ll do it under our current building facility configuration,” said Superintendent Piatt.

Superintendent Piatt says they researched several schools that have made the same move and saw positive results.