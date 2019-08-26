Pampa ISD retired teachers still having big impact on school and community

A big part of retired teachers helping out and providing an impact, is the VIPS program.

VIPS, also known as volunteers in Pampa schools, lets the school district contact any of the volunteers that are signed up, to come in and help wherever they’re needed.

It can be anything from helping teachers lead small groups to shelving books in the library.



Two of those retired teachers, Gaylene Skaggs and Cheryl Lewis say that while it of course helps out current teachers, it serves as a reminder to them that age has no barrier on making an impact.

“It helps us stay very active in our community. Even though we’re aging, we still have a lot of good hours in us. That gives us a personal fulfillment that we’re still helping,” said Lewis



“Well it keeps us active. Not deadpan. We’re actually doing something to help other people,” said Skaggs.

When it comes to the community, their members help out with various after-school programs as well as Meals on Wheels and Relay for Life.