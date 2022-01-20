Pampa ISD closing campuses Friday, Jan. 21 due to COVID-19

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pampa ISD Superintendant Hugh Piatt said that campuses will be closed to students and staff on Friday, Jan. 21 to implement air filtration and sanitation protocols for COVID-19.

“At this time, we believe it is the best decision for us to close our campuses to all staff and students Friday, January 21, 2022, to allow us to implement some of our air filtration and sanitation protocols for Covid-19. There will be NO school for staff or students on this day. All district buildings will be closed,” as was stated on a Facebook post by Piatt on the Pampa ISD Facebook page.

The post goes on to state that classes will not resume on the following Monday, Jan. 24 but staff will be working to sanitize classrooms for students to return on Tuesday, Jan. 25.