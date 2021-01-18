Pampa High School grad Stephanie Stern creates award-winning web series

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stephanie Stern, a Pampa High School graduate, is making her mark in Hollywood after creating and starring in her own web series.

“I think that the important thing is just to do it, just get it done,” said Stern.

Stern has been getting it done for years now.

After graduating from Pampa High School in 1993, Stern attended West Texas A&M where she was discovered by a talent scout out of Dallas.

“She gave me the option to either continue school or move to Dallas and be with an agency. So I took that and I moved to Dallas and I worked in the Dallas market just doing local commercials there,” said Stern.

From there, Stern moved to New York City where she worked in off-off Broadway shows.

Stern also worked on a popular TV soap opera.

“I worked with All My Children and then that wrapped,” said Stern.

After working on a children’s show, Stern moved to Los Angeles where she continued to act.

Her most recent project, a web series called “Double Jack,” has Stern showcasing all her talents.

“I was the producer. I was the writer. I was the director and I was also the main character and that’s a lot. It’s a lot to handle,” said Stern.

Her hard work paid off.

“It’s won 17 nominations and 13 awards and we’re now semi-finalists for another international award festival. So it’s exciting,” said Stern.

Which circles back to her original message of if you want to be successful, you got to be willing to work for it.

“So many people can have great ideas and they talk all these things they want to do and they don’t get off the couch. Just get off the couch, just do it,” said Stern.

If you would like to check out “Double Jack,” it is available on the series website, YouTube, and Vimeo.