PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa said the Pampa Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the 600 block of east Tyng Street on Jan. 26.

According to the city, the PFD arrived with nine personnel and six units and was assisted by the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department who arrived with five personnel and six units.

The city said the building was not occupied at the time and no injuries were reported.