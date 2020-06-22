Pampa Fire Department responds to apartment fire

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pampa Fire Department responded to a fire early Saturday morning at the Pam Apartments.

According to The City Of Pampa’s Facebook page, the PFD was dispatched Saturday morning around 3:00 am to the 1200 block of North Wells on a structure fire.

The city’s Facebook page said that when PFD arrived it was discovered that an apartment at the Pam Apartments was on fire.

The post said the apartment was occupied but the occupant was able to evacuate.

According to the Facebook post, the Pampa Fire Department responded with five units and nine personnel, it also said the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the fire with one unit and six personnel.

The post said there were no injuries reported and the scene was clear around 4:30 am, and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.