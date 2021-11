PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Pampa Police Department released information regarding a fire that occurred south of Pampa Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the department, crews from the Pampa Fire Department are on scene after a cotton bale caught on fire south of Pampa along FM 2300 Wednesday morning.

This is an ongoing story and MyHighPlains.com will update this story when more information comes in.