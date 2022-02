PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pampa Fire Department reports that crews were called to a structure fire at 969 Cinderella on Thursday.

According to PFD, it responded with nin personnel and five units and was assisted on the scene by Hoover Volunteer Fire Department with seven personnel and two units.

PFD said there were occupants in the building and they were able to evacuate with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.