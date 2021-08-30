Pampa begins smoke-testing sewer system, warns residents of what to do and expect

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Pampa Wastewater Collection Department has started a smoke test of its sewer system Monday morning, and advised residents about what to expect during the process.

“Ward 3” marked on the included map will be impacted by the tests Monday, according to the City of Pampa. The smoke test is intended to help with crews surveying the system, locating breaks and defects. Residents have been advised that the smoke coming from vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is non-toxic, non-staining, has no odor, white or gray in color, and creates no fire hazard.

“The smoke should not enter your home unless you have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps.” said the City. “It is advisable for the resident to pour a gallon of water into each floor drain and/or sink drain prior to our testing.”

“If smoke enters your home there is good reason to assume that dangerous sewer gases may also be entering your home or business.” The City continued, “You should evacuate immediately and notify our work crews. If you are not home and discover smoke when you return, please call us at: OFFICE# 440-6390/ CELL#898-8073.”

Another important advisory from the City noted that if there is a person in your home or business who has respiratory problems or is immobile, the City should be notified before testing at 440-6390 or 898-8073.