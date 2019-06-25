Pampa Animal Welfare Society helping any way they can

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pampa Animal Welfare Society is doing all that they can to help out our furry friends.

"I really believe that God put us all here and he gave us the environment and we are to take care of the animals and the environment," said Curry.

For several years now, in conjunction with the City of Pampa, Curry has entrenched herself in helping out area animals no matter what, with the Pampa Animal Welfare Society, also known as PAWS.

"Animals are a reflection of our society. How we take care of our animals is how we take care of our children. How we take care of our old people," said Curry.

PAWS operates on volunteers and donations only. Which means everything they receive goes directly to the animals.

"I mean it is a true blessing. If you give $2, that's $2 that we didn't have. Those two dollars add up and make 100 dollars," said Curry.

Though that helps, they're always in need of items such as blankets, towels, and dog and cat food. But one of the biggest things she says you can give, is your time.

"We need volunteers that are really willing to sit in the kennel with a dog that is maybe afraid," said Curry. "Just sit there and talk to it or sing or read a book to it. Just have that interaction with it, that not all people are going to hurt it."

While the job can be demanding, Curry said her and the volunteers do it for the love of their four-legged friends.

"I talk to the animals and they come up to you and they want that love, and attention or they're terrified and I know that I can make a difference in that animal's life. It gives me great joy," said Curry.

