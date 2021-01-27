Pampa Animal Welfare Society addressing pet abandonment issue

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Pampa non-profit is working to address the issue of people dumping their unwanted pets.

“I don’t know if people don’t realize how cruel it is. What a terrible situation is when you dump puppies,” said Faustina Curry, Pampa Animal Welfare Society President.

Curry said they have seen six litters of puppies abandoned out in the country, which is way too many.

“The last litter was dumped way out in the country where a farmer saw them huddled in a ditch. There were no houses anywhere. That man called us and we went and got the puppies. One was already dead. They were all huddled together. There was no food or water anywhere, ” said Curry.

To try and prevent this from continuing, PAWS put out a message to the community.

“If you live in Pampa or Gray County because Pampa is in Gray County. We would be happy to take your puppies and bring them to the shelter. Normally there is a charge to donate animals to the shelter. With the shelter manager’s help, we bypass that,” said Curry.

But the help does not stop there.

“We ask them if they will get the mother spayed. If they don’t have money, we provide the appointment and the money to get that done,” said Curry.

All in the hopes of saving our area four-legged friends.

“We are hoping that by doing this it will stop the dumping of unwanted litters out in the country where they will die if nobody finds them. We think that we are making a little in-road in to that,” said Curry.

Curry said they are already seeing progress being made as people are contacting her about what to do with their unwanted pets.

If you live in Gray County and facing the same issue with your pets, you can contact Curry at (806)-664-1615 or you can visit the PAWS Facebook page.