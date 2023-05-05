(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 5, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Palo Duro High School student Alexander Duran is celebrating big as he is set to graduate from Amarillo College 10 days before high school graduation, according to a Facebook post by Palo Duro Don Center.

“Alex-you are well on your way to bigger and better things! We are incredibly proud of you!!” the post read. “KUDOS to your family for supporting you the past four years as you worked hard to earn your degree at AC.”