AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Senior Liliana Sanchez made history as the first Palo Duro Don Diamond Dancer to represent the school as an All-State Dancer at the Texas Dance Educators Association Convention.

While at the convention Sanchez, participated in movement and lecture classes, attended a collegiate showcase, and collegiate fair, as well as networking with other dancers and coaches.

Amarillo CVB and Texas Route partners announce Route 66 centennial festival

“I was really honored to know that my hard work was not only being seen but it was a chance for me to venture out within the limits that I know, said Sanchez.” “It was something that I didn’t know and got to explore a new realm of dance that I have not known. It is an amazing experience.”

Sanchez joined the team during her freshmen year after deciding to try out on a whim and has spent countless hours perfecting her craft.

“It comes with a lot of responsibility that I’ve managed to take on the last couple of years, stated Sanchez.” “Obviously sacrificing time with family and personal time to work hard, but at the end of the day I know that all of the hard work that I put in, is seen and can inspire other people to work hard and try their best.”

Amarillo National Bank releases 2023 economic forecast

Coach Erik Prosper has known Sanchez since her freshmen year and has helped her develop into the dancer she is today.

“Liliana is such a hardworking girl, said Prosper.” “She used to be really shy and timid and now she blossomed into the amazing dancer that she is. It’s so rewarding to see that as a coach and see her personal development as well.”