CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a post from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, a heat advisory has been posted for Sunday, July 24.

Officials stated that the following trails are closed:

Lighthouse

Comanche

Givens Spicer Lowry (GSL)

Rock Garden

According to previous reports from myhighplains.com, Texas Parks and Wildlife will close trails on days when the National Weather Service issues heat advisories for the area in efforts to reduce high rescue calls.

Officials stated that if people decide to visit Palo Duro Canyon, they should avoid hiking during peak afternoon heat, bring one liter of water per person, per mile, and hike with friends. Visitors should also be aware of the dangers of Heat Exhaustion, and Heat Stroke.

For more information on heat advisories and trail closings, visit the Palo Duro Canyon State Park Facebook page.