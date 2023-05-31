(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 31, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All Palo Duro Canyon State Park trails are closed Wednesday due to the recent heavy rain being reported throughout the area, according to a Facebook post from Palo Duro Canyon.

The post detailed that “the hill driving down into the lower portion of the park is blocked and is working on being cleared.”

In addition, a portion of Park Road 5, the post noted, is closed from the Lighthouse parking lot to the Cactus Picnic Area.