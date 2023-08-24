CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Palo Duro Canyon State Park is hosting Prairie Palooza on Sept. 16 which will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Texas State Parks.

“It’s a 100th birthday party. Texas State Parks started in 1923,” said Board Member at Partners of Palo Duro Canyon Foundation Eric Miller. “So, it’s our chance to celebrate. There have been celebrations across the state and other state parks already throughout the year. Sept. 16 is our chance to do it down in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.”

According to a news release, the event is sponsored by “Partners in Palo Duro Canyon Foundation, the friends group of Palo Duro Canyon State Park, with cooperation from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Palo Duro Canyon State Park, and numerous organizations across the Texas Panhandle.”

The Prairie Palooza will kick off with the Sad Monkey Mercantile 5K Race at 7:30 a.m which will benefit the Amarillo’s VA’s suicide prevention program. Registration to participate in the race is $25 while the canyon will have free admission available on Sept. 16. To register for the race click here.

“At one o’clock in the middle of the day, we’ll sing Happy Birthday [and] have a birthday cake,” said Miller. “Then we’ll have a chuckwagon lunch. We have 15 authentic chuckwagons. They will be in to do a chicken fried steak lunch with all the trimmings.” Tickets will not be sold on-site. The tickets will be $25 for the meal and you can purchase them at Panhandle Tickets.

Throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be booths and demonstrations from more than 15 organizations from across the Panhandle. This will be held in the Pioneer Amphitheater parking lot.

At 6 p.m., there will be a special performance by the cast of the Outdoor Musical TEXAS. After the performance, Sad Monkey Mercantile will provide an evening of music, beverages, and company.

Miller said that they want the public to be aware that Texas State Parks are a great resource.

“They’ve been here for 100 years. They’re a great bargain over those 100 years. People can come to a state park, and they can camp. They can hike [and] mountain bike,” said Miller. “Texas State Parks are a great resource for everybody here in the state.”

For more information on the Prairie Palooza event, check out the Palo Duro Canyon State Park website.