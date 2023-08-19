AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Palo Duro Canyon State Park is set to host “Prairie Palooza” to celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks. The celebration is set to start at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

Officials said admission for the event is free, guests should park at the Sad Monkey Mercantile lot, and use the shuttle service to get to the canyon.

According to an Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau press release, the event will feature several activities celebrating the park’s history.

Officials said the celebration will begin with a Sad Monkey Mercantile 5K Race, at 1 p.m. guests can enjoy a chuckwagon lunch, and from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Pioneer Amphitheater parking lot will host over 15 organizations offering booths and demonstrations.

The release detailed that at 6 p.m. the event will conclude with a performance by TEXAS Outdoor Musical.

For more information regarding the event visit the Palo Duro Canyon State Park website.