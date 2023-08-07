CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In 1923, the first Texas State Parks Board was appointed and gave rise to what would become the Texas State Parks System. Now in 2023, Palo Duro Canyon State Park will continue to celebrate 100 years full of magnificent views, music, recreation, and conservation with its Sept. 16 “Prairie Palooza.”

Organizers with Palo Duro Canyon State Park said that the upcoming Sept. 16 event will feature events all through the day, from the Sad Monkey Mercantile 5k Race at 7:30 a.m. to a special performance by the cast of the TEXAS Outdoor Musical at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Amphitheater.

Admission to Palo Duro Canyon State Park will be free all day, said organizers, with free parking and a shuttle bus available at the Sad Monkey Mercantile parking lot.

“Prairie Palooza, with its authentic chuckwagon meal, celebrates the thousands of years of living heritage that is Palo Duro Canyon,” said Eddie Tubbs, president of the Partners in Palo Duro Canyon Foundation, “We think there is no better place to celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks than in our favorite state park – Palo Duro Canyon State Park.”

Events detailed by organizers to be held throughout the day included:

7:30 a.m. – Sad Monkey Mercantile 5k Race, benefitting the Amarillo VA’s suicide prevention program Runners will meet in the Mack Dick Pavilion parking lot, with registration available online and set at $25

1 p.m. – Partners in Palo Duro Canyon Foundation Chuckwagon Lunch To be held at the chuckwagon camp next to the Pioneer Amphitheater parking lot, with authentic chicken fried steak lunches available for $25 per ticket

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Booths and demonstrations from more than 15 organizations will be available in the Pioneer Amphitheater parking lot

6 p.m. – A special performance by the cast of the TEXAS Outdoor Musical at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Amphitheater

After the TEXAS Outdoor Musical Performance ends, said organizers, attendees will be able to stop by the Sad Monkey Mercantile for an evening of music and beverages.

Organizers noted that those seeking more booth information should contact Juliette Garza, Park Operations Officer at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Further information on the Prairie Palooza can be found on the Partners in Palo Duro Canyon Foundation website.