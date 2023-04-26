CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a Facebook post from Palo Duro Canyon State Park, “all trail systems” at the canyon were closed on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall.

The post stated that the weather network West Texas Mesonet showed about a half-inch of rainfall was received in the area overnight.

Further updates on the park will be posted on the Palo Duro Facebook page, with MyHighPlains.com continuing to supply the latest in weather coverage.