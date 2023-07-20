AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Palo Duro Canyon has always been a staple of the Texas Panhandle, and the canyon ranked No. 1 in The Dyrt’s list of the 2023 “Best Places to Camp in the Central Region” in May. The Dyrt also announced that the canyon was No. 3 in their 2023 “Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S.” list.

According to a press release from The Dyrt, the rankings were based on the reviews and ratings from community members on the app who have first-hand experience of these campsites.

“If you ask 10 people their favorite thing about camping, you might get 10 different answers,” said Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt, “Whether your favorite campsite is up in the mountains, beside the ocean, in the middle of the desert or close to a big city, they can all offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences and become your favorite memories. Our annual Best Places to Camp list recognizes campgrounds that are truly next level and resonate with a wide variety of people.”

Here is the list of The Dyrt’s Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. as released by the company:

Denali National Park, Alaska;

Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota;

Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Canyon, Texas;

Goblin Valley State Park, Utah;

Many Glacier Campground, Montana;

Alabama Hills Recreation Area, California;

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Backcountry Sites, Michigan;

Cathedral Pines Campground, Maine;

Cherokee Rock Village, Alabama; and

Keuka Lake State Park, New York.

This will mark the second time that Palo Duro Canyon has made the national Top 10 list.

In addition, Palo Duro ranked No. 1 in the Best Places to Camp in the Central Region in May due to the cabin locations on the canyon’s floor and the many outdoor activities including the TEXAS Outdoor Musical, according to The Dyrt.

“Every day that goes by, The Dyrt community of campers keeps adding more photos, reviews and general information that further clarifies and captures the essence of camping in the United States,” says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. “Releasing this list each summer is one of our favorite things to do. It’s the culmination of another year of campers generously sharing their knowledge to help other campers optimize their own adventures and make the most of their time in the great outdoors.”