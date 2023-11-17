CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Will you need a long walk before that massive Thanksgiving feast? Palo Duro Canyon State Park rangers are set to host a guided tour on Thanksgiving Day for those who want to get their steps in.

According to the Texas Wildlife Department website, rangers at the canyon will take attendees on a guided tour of the canyon from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 at the canyon.

Officials teased that the tour “will take participants throughout the park and discuss what makes Palo Duro Canyon special.”

Check out more upcoming holiday event at area state parks on the TPWD website.