CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park, significant rainfall on the canyon rim and floor has led to the trail system closing Tuesday, with a Wednesday closure also likely.

“The trail system is closed due to muddy conditions and to preserve the integrity of our trail system!” said the Palo Duro Canyon State Park officials in a social media post, “Our 16-mile park road loop is open, however please use caution when visiting with low profile vehicles and watch for rocks on the road; there are a few water crossings, so use caution.”







via the Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Officials with the park also noted that the canyon rim received around 2.04 inches of rain while the canyon floor received around 1.88 inches, with further rainfall in the forecast.

For the latest radar information and local weather updates, check with MyHighPlains.com.