AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park, the trail system is now re-open after trails were recently closed because of heavy rainfall throughout the area.

The state park officials expressed gratitude in the trail announcement to the Volunteer Palo Duro Trail Crew “for all their hard work in getting our trails back up and running!” Meanwhile, despite the re-opening, officials advised that those on the trails be aware that some water crossings may be misplaced and soft, muddy spots may remain.

For other updates on trail conditions, officials advised the community to check with the Palo Duro Canyon State Park’s website.

For the latest updates on local events, weather, and breaking news, check with MyHighPlains.com.