CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As temperatures continue to soar across the High Plains, West Texas A&M University offered an update regarding the ongoing research that it and the National Weather Service are conducting on the hazards of extreme heat in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, WTAMU students used temperature and humidity sensors to create a heat map of Palo Duro Canyon State Park in 2021 under the direction of Assistant Professor of Environmental Science Dr. Erik Crosman. The study has taken on the name “Summertime Canyon Observations and Research to Characterize Heat Extreme Regimes” or “SCORCHER.”

Using the 2021 observations, WTAMU said that its researchers’ observations seemed to confirm the long-held belief that the canyon traps heat like an oven, which can cause temperatures on the canyon floor to soar around 12 degrees higher than those in Amarillo.

Data collection is continuing in 2022, also led by Crosman, and WTAMU noted that the study is facing an exceptionally hot summer for observation.

With temperatures topping 100 degrees in the canyon for every day in July so far except for one, as noted by WTAMU, officials with the park announced a series of temporary closures for six trails on days when heat advisories have been issued for the area.

As detailed by park officials at the time of the announcement, the trails subject to the closures include Lighthouse, Comanche, Givens, Spicer, Lowry, GSL, and Rock Garden. Those have historically been seen to have the most heat-related incidents, and offer minimal shade to hikers.

WTAMU said that its study bears out those decisions, citing Lighthouse Trail specifically as seeing some of the hottest temperatures in the canyon.

The ongoing study, said WTAMU, is believed to be the first large-scale examination of the canyon’s climate. However, it also noted that two additional sensors used in the study were installed several years ago by Texas Tech University for its West Texas Mesonet project.

“We want to do everything we can to mitigate these impacts and help protect human life, and this heat study led by Dr. Crosman at WT is a great leap forward in doing this,” said Aaron Ward, NWS Amarillo science and operations officer. “I believe this PDC heat study will help us not only better understand why it gets so hot in the canyon, but the high-density observations also will help us determine exactly what areas see the most dangerous heat. This knowledge will give us better insight into what areas to avoid when we expect a hot weather pattern, and we can better communicate, understand and make adjustments to mitigate the associated hazards and risks.”

Crosman said that he sees the SCORCHER study developing a heat map of the canyon, which could benefit public safety by improving meteorologists’ ability to forecast the weather in and around the canyon, as well as possibly examine how the terrain and dryline interact to trigger storms.

WTAMU noted that Adriana Rademacher, a graduate student in environmental science from Splendora, presented preliminary findings from the study at the American Meteorological Society annual meeting in January. Cristan Campos, a junior environmental science major from Midland, and Tiffany Rooney, who graduated in May with a bachelor’s in environmental science, presented findings at The Texas A&M University System Pathways Student Research Symposium in March.