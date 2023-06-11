AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Area CASA is hosting its first “Paddle Battle for Kids Pickleball Tournament” fundraiser this summer.

Amarillo Area CASA advocates for children of abuse and neglect through the efforts of trained volunteers to give the children a safe, nurturing, and permanent environment. All of the proceeds from the pickleball tournament will go towards Amarillo Area CASA and help them fulfill their mission of being the advocate for children across the panhandle who suffered abuse and neglect.

Azaley Pulley, recruitment and fund development director of Amarillo Area CASA said that the organization wanted to do a fundraiser this year that gave the community the opportunity to be more hands-on, and the Paddle Battle for Kids Pickleball Tournament was the best way to accomplish that.

“We just hope that the community you know, learns about what our mission is, you know, what we stand for, but also knowing that, you know, it’s a fun way to get together and support children that do need the support here back in their community,” said Pulley.” Sometimes they’re placed in Houston and Dallas. And so, we get to show them a few pictures of what’s going on back at home, and they’re getting to see like everyone rally up behind them and showing that they actually do support them.”

The Paddle Battle for Kids Pickleball Tournament will be taking place on July 22 at the Amarillo Country Club. The event will be a double tournament with six divisions so everyone can join in on the fun regardless of experience. 1st and 2nd place in each of the six divisions will also win a championship trophy and a few prizes.

Tournament fees per team right now are $75, but the fee will rise up to $100 dollars after June 19.

You can register for the fundraiser here.