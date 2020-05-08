Packing plant employees and COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re hearing from multiple experts in multiple counties that employees socializing away from the meatpacking plants is making the spread worse.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson brought up a state involving area packing plants.

“Our cases seem to be 41% related to employees working at the packing plants, but that only represents about 5% of our workforce,” said Mayor Nelson.

Amarillo’s Assistant City Manager, Kevin Starbuck, explained what could be the reason.

Starbuck said, “There is a recognition that this is not something that is directly attributable to activities in the plant, that is has a connection to how families and groups congregate outside of the plant that has a connection to the plant.”

When speaking with Texas County, Oklahoma Director of Emergency Management, Harold Tyson, he had the same thoughts as Amarillo-area experts.

“Because of the socializing afterward, I’ve talked to seaboard a couple to three times, about what they are doing to keep the spread back, and they’re doing everything they can,” said Tyson. “They are even slowing the chain down to keep people farther apart away from each other.”

