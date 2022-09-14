AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is reporting that a red 2014 Dodge Ram, with several guns, was stolen earlier this month in north Amarillo.

According to the PABTU, the vehicle, with license plate number H1R6DV, had several rifles and blank ammunition inside the covered bed of the truck, which was stolen on Sept. 11 from the 1100 block of Chardonnay Boulevard. Inside the vehicle was an army uniform with medals and a pistol.

The PABTU said the vehicle has magnetic VFW post-1475 stickers on both doors and the back window has two stickers with a VFM 1475 and a Harley Davidson sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or call PABTU at 806-379-2871.

The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is funded by grants from the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority and serves 16 counties in the Texas Panhandle.