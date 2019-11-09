P.E.T.S Clinic of Amarillo is hosting sweater and leash drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — P.E.T.S Clinic of Amarillo has helped to spay and neuter more than 1,400 animals since their opening in August.

“We’re having a sweater and leash drive for our homeless little fur babies,” Trinity Olivarez, a vet tech, stated.

With cold days coming the clinic is asking for community support to assist those without a home in keeping their pets warm.

“Our homeless people they have a range of animals and they are allowed to have the love of an animal, everyone deserves that love. We would like to help them and their furbabies because they deserve it,” Olivarez explained.

Olivarez said she sees many homeless people bring their dogs in to receive affordable vet care.

“Shots, heartworm testing, feline leukemia testing, we have flea and tick med, heartworm preventative,” Olivarez said.

Alhough the non-profit can assist them in many ways they still need assistance by good samaritans.

“When you come in for our services it subsidizes for the spays and neuters that we do and in return we’re able to help our community by donations.sweaters leashes dog food, anything for our homeless people their fur babies, and your pets to,” Olivarez explained.

The clinic acknowledges that not every dog needs a sweater.

“Some dogs are meant to be outside, some dogs are furrier than others, such as a husky versus a chihuahua,” Olivarez stated.

However, for those not so furry friends people can assist by dropping off leashes and sweaters, at the clinic during their business hours.

The sweaters, leashes, and collars can be dropped off at the clinic or at paws and claws groomers.

The items will be distributed on December 22, at the Guyon Saunders Resource Building.

P.E.T.S Clinic of Amarillo is located at 2500 SWth sixth avenue, and are open 10:00 till 2:00 in the afternoon.