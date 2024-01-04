AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While many Amarillo visitors and locals alike may be familiar with its dozens of whimsical horse statues and vibrant murals, they may not know of another iconic ‘footnote’ in the city’s art history, standing on West Sundown Lane: A giant pair of legs.

Since the mid-1990s, the Giant Legs of Amarillo, also known as the “Ozymandias” of the High Plains, have stood just east of I-27 on West Sundown Lane both to hold up the vast Panhandle sky and playfully mislead its visiting travelers.

The statue stands 38 feet tall at its highest point; its base is 4 feet tall, 10 feet wide and 20 feet long, with a left leg 24 feet tall and a right leg lofting 34 feet high. In its nearly 30-year history it’s been bedecked with painted toenails and tube socks as well as regular spray-painted additional tags and decorations from its visitors, much like its sibling landmark Cadillac Ranch.

In June 2023, the ‘two vast and trunkless legs of stone’ revealed that they don’t stand in a desert but instead a playa lake. During heavy rains in the Amarillo area in May and June, the statue was seen getting its feet wet.

Its quirky charisma and function as another curious canvas for the Amarillo community is, literally, the piece’s surface-level honesty. Beyond that, the statue’s self-proclaimed history is an entertaining farce.

The legs’ informational plaque might resemble a Texas State Historical Marker at first glance, similar to many others found around the Amarillo area commemorating significant places and people, and reads:

In 1819, while on their horseback trek over the Great Plains of New Spain, Percy Bysshe Shelley and his wife Mary Shelley (author of Frankenstein), came across these ruins. Here Shelley penned his immortal lines: “Ozymandias”

I met a traveler from an antique land

Who said: “Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert . . . Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed:

And on the pedestal these words appear:

‘My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!’

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

(1819) The visage (or face) was damaged by students from Lubbock after losing to Amarillo in a competition. A stone cast of it will be replaced when it is ready. The original is on display now in the Amarillo Museum of Natural History. Souvenir hunters have escraped off the bottom of the pedastal, but archaeologists have determined it was as Shelley described it. “Ozymandias” on the Plains ‘informational’ plaque

While the quoted lines of Shelley’s “Ozymandias” poem are correct on the plaque, they are the only factual portion of the text. Shelley published the poem in 1818, as noted by the Poetry Foundation, with the title taken from the Greek name for Pharoah Rameses II and inspired by archaeological discoveries in Egypt that had captured European imagination and interest.

Further, there is no Amarillo Museum of Natural History among the several ‘edutainment’ and museum options in the city, no archaeological studies of the statue itself have been performed, and there was neither a face to the statue nor a group of Lubbock students that destroyed it in a bout of vengeful hooliganism.

Shelley may not have been inspired by an ancient statue, but as noted by Slate and Atlas Obscura, his 1818 poem did inspire Stanley Marsh 3 – also known for his connections to Cadillac Ranch and the Dynamite Museum – to commission native Texas Panhandle sculptor Lightnin McDuff to create the statue.

The statue became one of McDuff’s most famous pieces, to the point that even his 2018 obituary featured a photo of the legs, and to the rest of the community evolved into an iconic, if somewhat out-of-the-way, artistic landmark.