AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Owens Corning said 200 employees will be furloughed following issues stemming from a glass leak in one of its furnaces.

According to Christopher Barger, communications leader, in December, the facility experienced a glass leak in one of its furnaces in the Amarillo Glass Reinforcements plant.

Barger said following that incident, the furnace will need to be repaired, and will be shut down in February.

Officials said that due to the decrease in production resulting from the decision, the company will be laying off 200 employees beginning on April 4. Full operations at the plant are expected to restart in January 2024.