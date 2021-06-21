Overnight mill, overlay work impacts I-27 traffic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – I-27 southbound traffic will be moved to the frontage road from 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 22.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), motorists will exit I-27 southbound at Hillside Drive and merge into a single lane. After passing the Hillside intersection, they will re-enter the interstate.

“Depending on the progress made, it is possible that this same closure will be in place Tuesday evening.” said TxDOT.

On Tuesday, June 22, the southbound I-27 exit and entrance ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following morning. The right lane of the frontage road will also be closed, said TxDOT, during that time.

On Wednesday, TxDOT expects Hillside will be open, but the right lane of the I-27 southbound frontage road will be closed from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following morning.

“Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones.” asked TxDOT, “All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.”