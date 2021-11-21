Overnight homicide in north Amarillo under investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating a homicide that happened overnight in the area of northwest 13th Ave. and north Hughes St.

They said officers were called to that area at around 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, on reports of a person lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a dead man facedown in the road with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Authorities identified the victim as Dwight Rashad Royal Jr., 33. APD asked that anyone with information on this case contact their Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468. You can also give information anonymously to Amarillo Crime Stoppers by calling 806-374-4400, online on the website, or through the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.