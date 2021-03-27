Over $8000 raised during 2021 Make-A-Wish Chili Cookoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a chilly start this morning to the Make-A-Wish chili cookoff. The cookoff is normally hosted the second week of January, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was plenty of chili in this competition as 40 cooks competed to go to Terlingua for an international cookoff later this year, and it was all for a good cause.

Even though this year’s cookoff was closed to the public, they still managed to raise more than $8,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Its really hurt this year because we still have the need for those kids who have critical diseases,” said Millie Bingham, event Co-chair. “And it’s breaking our hearts that we aren’t able to give back as much as we have in the past.”

This year’s winner of the chili cookoff is Michelle Radcliffe from Brownfield, TX.