Over 7,000 have received the first dose of Moderna vaccine in past 5 days

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today was the fifth day that the Amarillo Civic Center has distributed the COVID-19 vaccine.

Casie Stoughton, Amarillo Public Health Director, shared that initially they received 10,000 doses of the Moderna Vaccine.

As of early this afternoon, Stoughton shared that in the past five days, they have been able to distribute approximately 7,000 doses.

Today alone, the city shared that they gave out 2,651 doses.

Additionally, Stoughton explained the difference between the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

“The vaccine, especially the Moderna vaccine, you get four weeks or twenty-eight days from when you receive the first dose. You can get that anytime after twenty-eight days, but not before. So that is the thing to remember, with Pfizer it’s twenty-one days. “

Those able to currently receive the vaccine, include Priority Groups 1A and 1B.

In addition, Stoughton said that for updates on vaccine availability, the public can find out that and more at Amarillo Alerts.

It is important to remember that the vaccine is free for everyone who is able to currently receive it.

For further information, or to see who is included in Priority Group 1A click here.

For further information, or to see who is included in Priority Group 1B, click here.