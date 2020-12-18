Over 50 Texas Mayors sign a letter to ask federal government for financial aid and relief

This 2020 photo provided by Carlton County shows their drive-thru flu clinic in Carlton, Minn. The facility is a way to social distance in the coronavirus pandemic, but also served as a test run for the COVID-19 vaccines that county health officials still know little about. (Jared Hovi/Carlton County GIS via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 50 Texas Mayors have signed a letter, asking Congress to aid state and local governments with economic recovery, as we head into the new year.

Amarillo’s Mayor Ginger Nelson, who has also signed the letter, said their goal is to communicate to their Congressional Delegation in Washington D.C. what their needs are in order to take care of their citizens during this pandemic.

Mayor Nelson explained there are ongoing expenses to cover Amarillo’s drive-thru testing site. Additional expenses include the contact tracing being done through Public Health, and even the vaccinations which will be provided at no cost to the community, once the vaccine is readily available.

She then explained those costs are generating $200,000-$300,000 every month for the city.

“So the purpose of the letter is to communicate our local needs, here on the ground, and to emphasize to them that this COVID has had a real cost and it’s fallen to local governments to cover those costs,” explained Mayor Nelson.

Mayor Nelson explained that money will either come from services and programs that the city typically budgets for. However, if they can receive help from the federal government, then those dollars for pandemic response will go toward those expenses.

In this mentioned letter, it is stated that the group is urging Congress to reach an agreement on a pandemic relief bill that includes assistance to state, local, and tribal governments, but to especially remember the “local” part of that trio.

Along with Amarillo’s Mayor Nelson, the mayors from both Canadian and Panhandle have also signed this letter to the members of the Texas Congressional Delegation.