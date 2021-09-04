Over 50 churches come together for Festival por la Vida Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Good food, good music, and good times all over at Sam Houston Park Saturday as people came out for Festival por la Vida.

Over 50 churches united at Sam Houston Park on Saturday in a festival of hope and to spread the love of Jesus Christ.

“We’re here to unite churches all around Amarillo and tell about Jesus and the love of Jesus and the hope of Jesus. We’re here to give them hope for life. We’re here to give them hope for the community,” said Pat Davis, co-chair for the Festival por la Vida Amarillo.

Saturday’s festivities kicked off at noon with a family fair and continuing the rest of the day with live music and finally a service by Mike Silva.

Helen Burton, co-chair for the Festival por la Vida Amarillo said people in Amarillo were ready for something like this.

“It’s really not a surprise. Amarillo is just an amazing community, everybody has come together, this event has really brought everybody together. It’s just a good time, with all the turmoil going on in our country, in this world everybody is just ready for some fun and just being able to get together, this is what this is all about,” said Burton.

Belinda Palacios, with the Junior League of Amarillo who was volunteering with Storybridge at Saturday’s event, said coming to events like this helps expose the community to resources they may not know to exist.

“Just being involved is not only fun, but it is also meaningful. You become a part of the community and become part of the solution,” said Palacios

Davis added seeing everyone come out makes the work all worth it.

“We are bringing together people of all races, churches, Black, white, Hispanic, all together for one event,” said Davis.

Burton said they had sanitization stations around the park and people were welcome to wear their mask for those concerned about COVID-19.

Burton added they were offering shuttles for people at nearby churches to the park at no charge to them.