Over $270,000 seized during traffic stop in Wheeler County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Two people were shot, one in critical condition, at Roosters Dance Hall yesterday (April 25). The Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Said the Moore County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were sent to Roosters Dance Hall to investigate reported shots fired. Deputies found on person with a gunshot wound, who was hospitalized in Amarillo and remains in critical condition.