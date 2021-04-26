Over $270,000 seized during traffic stop in Wheeler County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

via Wheeler County Sheriffs Office

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – $271,000 was seized early this morning (April 26) during a traffic stop in Wheeler County.

According to the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop early this morning, where a County K9 assisted in searching the vehicle. The seized money is now “pending civil forfeiture.”

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss