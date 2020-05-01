Over $23,000 raised for Nourish the Panhandle Drive-Thru Food Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Our Panhandle Drive-Thru Food Drive raised over $23,000, thanks to everyone who donated.

We recently had teamed up with the High Plains Food Bank to help bring food to those who needed it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the food drive has ended we wanted to thank everyone who donated. Because of you, the Panhandle Drive-Thru Food Drive raised 5,788 lbs of food, and a total of $23,652 equaling 118,261 meals for those in need.

