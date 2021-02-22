Over 200 rocks, minerals, and gems to be featured at PPHM’s Rock of the Ages exhibition

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum announced their Rock of the Ages exhibition will open on Feb. 27 featuring over 200 rocks, gems, and jewelry.

PPHM said, the gallery is designed and lit to allow for a better viewing experience of the artifacts.





via PPHM

“Rocks and minerals are everywhere, however I am not sure many people know that much about them. With this exhibit, I have tried to demystify them some. I want people to see them as the beautiful natural works of art that they are, and also to come away with a better understanding of the powerful forces that created them and their importance to our lives,” said Curator, Veronica Arias.

PPHM said the exhibition draws from their geology collection with the addition of a couple loaned pieces. The exhibition will be on display until the fall of 2021.