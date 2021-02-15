Over 150 customers impacted in early-morning power outage

Good morning folks. Well, we're seeing record cold temperatures this morning with wind chills down to the -15 to -30 degree range as clouds continue above us. The snow has ended but a few flurries are still flying around. Bundle up in extra layers and cover your extremities and your head and mouth if possible. Don't let your pets outside for longer than they need and let your faucets drip just a little to prevent your pipes from freezing. Drive slower than you normally would on your commute and take your time getting to where you're going. The good news? We'll see some sunshine this afternoon as this system starts to move away. Temperatures improve to the single digits, teens, and even 20s today.

Brutally cold wind chills can be expected again tonight but tomorrow brings another system with the next round of light or moderate snow that'll continue into Wednesday. From that round, we can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow for our western counties and between 3 and 5 for our eastern counties. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will only reach the teens and 20s so slick roadways will still be of concern.

Highs get above freezing Thursday with sunshine coming back and we'll continue on a warming trend into next weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Stay warm and safe folks.

Meteorologist Chris Martin