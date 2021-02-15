Over 150 customers impacted in early-morning power outage
Map Center
Current Conditions
AG Forecast
UV Forecast
Dayplanner Map
Local Gusts Map
Current Heat Index Map
Local Winds Map
Current Dew Points Map
Local Windchills Map
7 Day Forecast Map
Current Temps Map
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, over 150 customers have been impacted from a power outage in northwest Amarillo.
The company notes that it expects the issue to be resolved by 9 a.m.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Xcel Energy, area electric co-ops, declare Energy Alert, urge additional conservation
- You can likely file your taxes for free, but are doing it the wrong way
- Snow leopard known for having 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer
- McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory
- Wallace becomes 1st Black driver to lead lap at Daytona 500