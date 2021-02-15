Over 150 customers impacted in early-morning power outage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, over 150 customers have been impacted from a power outage in northwest Amarillo.

The company notes that it expects the issue to be resolved by 9 a.m.

