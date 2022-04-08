SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor announced Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed special session House Bill 2 on Friday that will be aimed at delivering economic relief to New Mexico households amid rising prices, according to a news release from the office.

The bill, totaling $698 million, will automatically send $500 payments to single tax filers and $1,000 to joint filers. Those funds will be sent in June and August and combined with the rebate checks that will be distributed in July, more than 1.1 million New Mexicans will receive up to $1,500 in relief, officials said in the news release.

The rebate checks were part of additional legislation that was signed by the governor in March.

“Today I am glad to enact legislation easing the burden of high national prices, putting money in New Mexicans’ pockets and protecting their paychecks,” said Lujan Grisham. “I thank the Legislature for acting quickly and answering my call to deliver economic relief to New Mexicans, building on the half a billion dollars in tax relief that we enacted earlier this year to deliver up to $1,500 in household relief to over a million New Mexicans.”

The news release said the legislation allocates $20 million to provide economic relief payments to New Mexicans who do not file taxes, including seniors on fixed incomes and lower income families.

On Friday, Lujan Grisham also signed special session Senate Bill 1 that allocates $50 million to community projects across the state in a supplemental “junior” spending bill after working with the Legislature in an effort to revise the proposed bill and ensure transparency and fiscal responsibility stated the governor’s office.