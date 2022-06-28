AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a Monday night fire that officials said was caused by “improperly using outdoor appliances indoors.”

According to the department, crews responded to the 4200 block of South Bonham at around 7:49 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, crews found fire showing out the front door of a single-story home with heavy gray and brown smoke pushing from the roofline, windows, and doors. When they entered, firefighters found that the living room and kitchen were “fully involved” in a fire.

Officials said that the home was abandoned and there were no utilities connected, however also noted that there had been reports of people on the property. A large grill was found in the kitchen with several large pieces of wood, which officials said looked as though someone might have burned the wood in the grill in order to cook.

The fire was ruled an accident, according to the department, and no injuries were reported.