AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Outdoor Amarillo (OA) welcomed the community to “Bloktoberfest” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Berget Drive Between Emil and Anna.

According to an OA flyer, donations collected during this event will go towards Outdoor Amarillo which aims to improve parks and outdoor recreational spaces in Amarillo.

Officials said the festival features games, food trucks, and kids’ crafts.

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase Outdoor Amarillo gear.

Outdoor Amarillo encourages guests to park near the intersection of Emil and Berget.