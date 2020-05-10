OSDH confirms 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Sunday.
The OSDH confirmed the 57 new cases on Sunday, May 10, bringing the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 404.
The OSDH also confirmed 10 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in Texas County, bringing their total recoveries of COVID-19 up to 171.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:13 p.m. on May 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|1
|Beaver
|20
|–
|10
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|1
|Castro
|23
|1
|11
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|29
|–
|–
|Dallam
|13
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|59
|–
|15
|Donley
|26
|–
|21
|Gray
|75
|–
|34
|Hansford
|12
|2
|2
|Hartley
|8
|2
|2
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|21
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|527
|8
|138
|Ochiltree
|29
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|19
|2
|Potter
|1,124
|15
|158
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|358
|3
|105
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|11
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|8
|Swisher
|12
|–
|5
|Texas
|404
|3
|171
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|14
|–
|4
|TOTAL
|2,838
|38
|709
