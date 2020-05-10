OSDH confirms 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Sunday.

The OSDH confirmed the 57 new cases on Sunday, May 10, bringing the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 404.

The OSDH also confirmed 10 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in Texas County, bringing their total recoveries of COVID-19 up to 171.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:13 p.m. on May 10, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong21
Beaver2010
Briscoe1
Carson31
Castro23111
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle3
Curry29
Dallam1313
Deaf Smith5915
Donley2621
Gray7534
Hansford1222
Hartley822
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore5278138
Ochiltree291
Oldham312
Parmer192
Potter1,12415158
Quay41
Randall3583105
Roberts22
Roosevelt11
Sherman238
Swisher125
Texas4043171
Union3
Wheeler144
TOTAL2,83838709
