OSDH confirms 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Sunday.

The OSDH confirmed the 57 new cases on Sunday, May 10, bringing the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 404.

The OSDH also confirmed 10 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in Texas County, bringing their total recoveries of COVID-19 up to 171.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:13 p.m. on May 10, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 1 Beaver 20 – 10 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – 1 Castro 23 1 11 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 3 Curry 29 – – Dallam 13 1 3 Deaf Smith 59 – 15 Donley 26 – 21 Gray 75 – 34 Hansford 12 2 2 Hartley 8 2 2 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 21 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 527 8 138 Ochiltree 29 1 – Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 19 2 Potter 1,124 15 158 Quay 4 1 – Randall 358 3 105 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 11 – – Sherman 23 – 8 Swisher 12 – 5 Texas 404 3 171 Union 3 – – Wheeler 14 – 4 TOTAL 2,838 38 709

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: