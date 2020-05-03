OSDH confirms 29 more COVID-19 cases in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 29 additional cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Sunday, May 3.

The OSDH also confirmed 8 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries up to 64.

With the 29 additional cases confirmed today, Texas County now has a total of 201 confirmed cases.

According to Texas County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, The new positive results are for 26 Guymon residents, one Hooker resident, one Tyrone resident, and one Optima resident.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 14 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 15 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 12 1 2 Deaf Smith 35 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 58 – 16 Hansford 7 – 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 16 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 399 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 8 Potter 818 9 67 Quay 4 1 – Randall 279 3 64 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 9 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 201 2 64 Union 3 – – Wheeler 9 – 1 TOTAL 2,006 26 406

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: