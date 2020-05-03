OSDH confirms 29 more COVID-19 cases in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 29 additional cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Sunday, May 3.

The OSDH also confirmed 8 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries up to 64.

With the 29 additional cases confirmed today, Texas County now has a total of 201 confirmed cases.

According to Texas County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, The new positive results are for 26 Guymon residents, one Hooker resident, one Tyrone resident, and one Optima resident.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver143
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro15110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam1212
Deaf Smith3511
Donley258
Gray5816
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson162
Lipscomb2
Moore3996138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter818967
Quay41
Randall279364
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas201264
Union3
Wheeler91
TOTAL2,00626406
