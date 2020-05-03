OSDH confirms 29 more COVID-19 cases in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 29 additional cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Sunday, May 3.
The OSDH also confirmed 8 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries up to 64.
With the 29 additional cases confirmed today, Texas County now has a total of 201 confirmed cases.
According to Texas County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, The new positive results are for 26 Guymon residents, one Hooker resident, one Tyrone resident, and one Optima resident.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|14
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|15
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|12
|1
|2
|Deaf Smith
|35
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|58
|–
|16
|Hansford
|7
|–
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|16
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|399
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|818
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|279
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|9
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|201
|2
|64
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|9
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,006
|26
|406
