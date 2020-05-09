OSDH confirms 22 new recoveries of COVID-19 in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 22 new recoveries of COVID-19 in Texas County on Saturday, May 9.

The OSDH also confirmed 4 additional cases, bringing their total confirmed cases of COVID-19 up to 347.

With the 22 new recoveries confirmed today, Texas County now has a total of 161 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:39 p.m. on May 9, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 20 – 10 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 22 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 1 – – Cottle 3 Curry 28 – – Dallam 13 1 3 Deaf Smith 46 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 73 – 34 Hansford 12 2 1 Hartley 8 2 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 21 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 494 8 138 Ochiltree 29 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 19 Potter 1,101 15 125 Quay 4 1 – Randall 355 3 95 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 11 – – Sherman 20 – 6 Swisher 11 – 4 Texas 347 3 161 Union 3 – – Wheeler 13 – 4 TOTAL 2,704 38 623

