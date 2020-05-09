OSDH confirms 22 new recoveries of COVID-19 in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 22 new recoveries of COVID-19 in Texas County on Saturday, May 9.

The OSDH also confirmed 4 additional cases, bringing their total confirmed cases of COVID-19 up to 347.

With the 22 new recoveries confirmed today, Texas County now has a total of 161 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:39 p.m. on May 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver2010
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro22110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry28
Dallam1313
Deaf Smith4611
Donley258
Gray7334
Hansford1221
Hartley82
Hemphill1
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore4948138
Ochiltree291
Oldham31
Parmer19
Potter1,10115125
Quay41
Randall355395
Roberts2
Roosevelt11
Sherman206
Swisher114
Texas3473161
Union3
Wheeler134
TOTAL2,70438623
