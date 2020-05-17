TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County.
The OSDH confirmed the 38 new cases on Sunday, May 17 through its website. The 38 new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 696.
The OSDH also confirmed 12 new recoveries in Texas County, bringing their total recoveries up to 318.
Texas County also has a total of four deaths according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:48 p.m. on May 17, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|23
|–
|17
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|4
|–
|2
|Castro
|27
|1
|12
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|Curry
|41
|–
|–
|Dallam
|22
|1
|9
|Deaf Smith
|122
|6
|26
|Donley
|26
|–
|24
|Gray
|91
|–
|49
|Hansford
|16
|2
|7
|Hartley
|9
|2
|3
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|25
|–
|12
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|552
|11
|294
|Ochiltree
|40
|1
|19
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|26
|6
|Potter
|2,129
|23
|326
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|602
|4
|142
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|26
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|15
|Swisher
|14
|–
|8
|Texas
|696
|4
|318
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|7
|TOTAL
|4,559
|60
|1,312
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- OSDH: 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County
- Shooting suspect dead after killing 1, wounding 2 at Rockford Super 8 Motel
- Warm Week Ahead
- Texas DSHS: 8 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries in Moore County
- Missing woman’s husband pleads for her safe return