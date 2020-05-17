OSDH: 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County.

The OSDH confirmed the 38 new cases on Sunday, May 17 through its website. The 38 new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 696.

The OSDH also confirmed 12 new recoveries in Texas County, bringing their total recoveries up to 318.

Texas County also has a total of four deaths according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:48 p.m. on May 17, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 23 – 17 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 4 – 2 Castro 27 1 12 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 4 Curry 41 – – Dallam 22 1 9 Deaf Smith 122 6 26 Donley 26 – 24 Gray 91 – 49 Hansford 16 2 7 Hartley 9 2 3 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 25 – 12 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 552 11 294 Ochiltree 40 1 19 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 26 6 Potter 2,129 23 326 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 602 4 142 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 26 – – Sherman 23 – 15 Swisher 14 – 8 Texas 696 4 318 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 7 TOTAL 4,559 60 1,312

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: