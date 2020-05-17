OSDH: 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County

by: David Davis

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County.

The OSDH confirmed the 38 new cases on Sunday, May 17 through its website. The 38 new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 696.

The OSDH also confirmed 12 new recoveries in Texas County, bringing their total recoveries up to 318.

Texas County also has a total of four deaths according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:48 p.m. on May 17, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2317
Briscoe11
Carson42
Castro27112
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle4
Curry41
Dallam2219
Deaf Smith122626
Donley2624
Gray9149
Hansford1627
Hartley923
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2512
Lipscomb22
Moore55211294
Ochiltree40119
Oldham412
Parmer266
Potter2,12923326
Quay512
Randall6024142
Roberts22
Roosevelt26
Sherman2315
Swisher148
Texas6964318
Union3
Wheeler157
TOTAL4,559601,312
