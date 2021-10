AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snack Pak 4 Kids welcomed special volunteers from Michigan and Wisconsin thanks to Oscar Mayer, according to a Facebook post by Snack Pak 4 Kids.







The #weinermobile was at Snack Pak 4 Kids with the new volunteers Taylor and Colin Wednesday morning, Oct. 27. According to the Facebook post, they are expected to be in Amarillo all week.