Organization works to meet need of growing CISD population, serves weekend snacks to students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Snak Pak 4 Kids Canyon has announced it is now doing business as ‘FILL WITH HOPE’.

FILL WITH HOPE, says the Organization, is a ministry of Canyon Hope Ministries and aims to provide weekend snacks to qualified students that attend Canyon ISD schools. The students, who live within the footprint of the 732 square-mile school district, might otherwise go without food on weekends. FILL WITH HOPE aims to serve students living in Amarillo, Canyon, and in the rural areas in between.

Cindy Sheets, Executive Director of FILL WITH HOPE, said the new name will help community members avoid name confusion with similar organizations in the region and highlight that the organization is feeding students beyond the Canyon city limits.

“Although our name has changed, our core mission has not,” Sheets said. “We will continue to provide weekend snacks – as well as hope – to more than 1,200 students, just as we have for the past eight years. The organization’s mission statement is “Stop Hunger, Start Learning and FILL WITH HOPE!” A new logo will be used in conjunction with the new name.

Sheet said that the student population in CISD is continuing to grow rapidly.

“We currently serve 16 different CISD schools and our student recipients live in Canyon, south-Amarillo, west-Amarillo, and in the rural areas in between,” Sheets said. “As CISD continues to add new campuses, FILL WITH HOPE will continue to meet the hunger needs in our community.”

Sheets said donations and sponsorships are greatly needed and are especially important during the pandemic.

“Many parents in our region are continuing to struggle with job loss and financial hardships. It’s a real challenge for many of our neighbors to feed their families,” Sheets said. “It was heartwarming to see our community pull together during the height of the pandemic, but we can’t forget that a very real need for assistance still exists today.”

Sheets said their September golf tournament fundraiser was a success but that it’s been difficult to host traditional fundraising events because of social gathering restrictions. She said individuals, businesses, or community organizations can learn how to provide financial or volunteer support by calling 806-433-9957.

Parents and students in need of assistance are encouraged to speak to their CISD campus counselor for information.